Snoop Dogg Creates His Own Coffee Brand To “Fuel The Dream”

Snoop Dogg teamed with an Indonesian coffee entrepreneur to launch the INDOxyz coffee company.

Snoop Dogg started a coffee company, adding to his already extensive portfolio outside of music.

The 51-year-old rapper partnered with Indonesian coffee entrepreneur Michael Riady to launch a brand called INDOxyz. Snoop Dogg’s new coffee is sourced from Indonesia with beans grown in Bali, Java, Sulawesi and Sumatra.

“My relationship with coffee goes way back,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release. “The many long nights in the studio making hit after hit, coffee provided the fuel which kept us going. Today marks the launch of a new company I created along with my partner Michael, who introduced me to the best-tasting Indonesian coffee. Indo is going to change the industry. I can promise you that.”

Riady added, “I’ve long admired Snoop for his hard work and business acumen. It’s been an incredible journey working with him and building this company, and I think that together we can make an impact in the industry with a brand that resonates with the next generation.”

The INDOxys rollout begins at select stores in California. The brand comes to Las Vegas before a national retail expansion.

INDOxys will be available to purchase online via the company’s website. Snoop Dogg’s coffee will be sold at Amazon, Albertsons, Erewhon, Pavilions, Safeway, Sprouts and Vons in the coming months.

Snoop Dogg’s INDOxyz cold brew costs $5.99. The whole bean sells for $17.99.