Snoop Dogg Criticizes Photographer For Suing Nas

Snoop Dogg didn’t appreciate Nas getting sued by photographer Al Pereira over posting an old photo featuring 2Pac on Instagram.

A recent Radar Online report revealed the photographer filed a lawsuit against Nas, who posted an old picture of himself and 2Pac on Instagram in 2020. Pereira, who shot the photo in 1993, sued Nas for sharing the image without permission or licensing it.

Pereira’s decision to pursue legal action didn’t sit well with Snoop Dogg. The West Coast legend went off on the photographer in a video uploaded to Instagram.

“How’s a m########### suing Nas for a picture that he in?” he said. “You f###### photographers done lost y’all m############ rabid ass minds.”

Snoop Dogg argued, “When you take a picture of a n####, that picture ain’t yours. That’s a mere likeness situation. You’re borrowing my likeness … We need some new laws to help us as artists, man, because it’s a bunch of m############ selling pictures with my face on it and I don’t get s### ‘cause they took the picture. Can anybody help me with that? Just a basic question.”

While Pereira’s lawsuit upset Snoop Dogg, the photographer claims Nas decreased the value of the image by posting it for free on Instagram. Pereira’s seeking unspecified damages and an injunction against Nas.

Watch Snoop Dogg’s rant below.