Snoop Dogg Demands Equal Respect For Hip-Hop Legends

Snoop Dogg is demanding the legends of Rap are shown the same respect given to the greats across the music industry.

Snoop Dogg continues to put in work consistently after nearly three decades in the game. He’s making moves with no sign of slowing down in sight. He recently joined Def Jam as an executive creative and strategic consultant and his first album via the imprint, “Algorithm,” is expected later this week.

However, during a recent interview Snoop let it be known that Hip-Hop legends aren’t getting the reverence their peers in other genres receive. Snoop told “Rolling Stone Music Now” that the older rappers need the same respect reserved for their Rock & Roll counterparts.

“They don’t limit The Rolling Stones, they don’t limit those other groups that do it outside of our genre,” Snoop said. “You got rappers in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. You ain’t got no muthafuckin’ rock and rollers in the Rap Hall of Fame. So slow it down a little bit, and start putting some respect on our name and give us the respect for who we are.”

Additionally, Snoop Dogg pointed out he and his contemporaries helped make Hip-Hop the biggest genre in the world. For that, they should never have to beg to “stay relevant.”

“Don’t put no time limit on how old we are or what we are, because we don’t look at the rockers and say, ‘Man, he got white hair now when he used to have black hair, and it’s all grey now.’ We love their music, we love them, we respect them, we come support them, we sing their music — diehard fans.”

He added, “We should get that same love in hip-hop because we created something that’s gonna last forever, it’s generational.”

Snoop Dogg Coming To The Super Bowl 2022

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg will be showcasing his superstar credentials alongside some other heavyweights at the Super Bowl HalfTime Performance in February.

Tha Doggfather recently told Entertainment Tonight, “I tell you, this it’s gonna be one of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows that you ever witnessed. Dr. Dre is on it. He’s putting his time together with the specifics and the dynamics of what we’re doing.”

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are set to join Snoop for one of the most highly anticipated halftime shows ever.