Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Have Album Release Date In Mind… If Archery Doesn’t Derail It

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre hope to release their “Missionary” album in November 2024, but the latter has his eyes on the 2028 Olympics.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre targeted a November release date for their highly anticipated Missionary album. Dr. Dre noted he’s close to finishing the mixing in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I wanted 14 songs, Snoop wants 16, so we have that thing happening,” he explained. “I’m on song No. 11 as far as the mixes go. I have to be done and delivered by September 1 to have a November release.”

Dr. Dre said Missionary, a sequel to Snoop Dogg’s classic debut Doggystyle, will show “a different level of maturity” from both men.

“I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career,” Dr. Dre said.

He added, “We have Sting on a song. Man, it’s an amazing roster of artists that’s on this album. I shouldn’t have revealed that, to be honest.”

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre performed together at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics. The performance might not be the last time fans see Dr. Dre at the Olympics. The legendary wants to try out for the United States Archery Team and compete in the 2028 Olympics.

“I heard qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet,” he said. “And I practice at 90. Wouldn’t that be interesting? To go, especially with it being here in L.A., and win the gold medal? I feel like I can do anything.

The 2028 Olympics will be held in Los Angeles. Dr. Dre will be in his early 60s by that time.