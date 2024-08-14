Dr. Dre Plans To Return To Olympics—As A Competitor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dr. Dre was part of the closing ceremony for the 2024 Olympics, but he has bigger aspirations for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Dr. Dre wants to add Olympian to his extensive list of accomplishments. The legendary producer revealed his interest in trying out for the United States Archery Team to compete in the 2028 Olympics.

“I’m deadass serious,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

The Aftermath Entertainment founder credited his son with helping him regain interest in archery.

“I actually started playing around with archery in junior high,” he said. “I stopped for a while and my son bought me a setup. I don’t know if it was for my birthday or Father’s Day or something like that. So, I have set it up in my backyard.”

Dr. Dre thinks he has a legitimate shot at qualifying for the Olympics. The 59-year-old artist sees 2028 as his golden opportunity since the Olympic Games are coming to Los Angeles.

“I heard qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet,” he said. “And I practice at 90. Wouldn’t that be interesting?? To go, especially with it being here in L.A., and win the gold medal?”

He added, “I feel like I can do anything.”

Dr. Dre performed with his longtime collaborator at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics. Snoop Dogg served as NBC’s special correspondent throughout the Olympic Games in Paris.

“It was filmed the day before it aired,” Dr. Dre said regarding their performance. “So, trying to keep that a secret for that amount of time seems like it would’ve been impossible, but they made it happen!”

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are preparing to release their new album Missionary. The project is a sequel to Snoop Dogg’s classic debut Doggystyle, which dropped in 1993. Dr. Dre said Missionary features some of the best music he’s recorded in his entire career. No release date has been announced, but the album is expected to drop later this year.