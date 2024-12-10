Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Preview “Missionary” Short Film With High-Octane Trailer 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are just days away from releasing their highly anticipated joint album, “Missionary.”

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are giving their fans a taste of what to expect from their upcoming collaborative album, Missionary, just days ahead of the slated release.

The iconic West Coast duo have been heavily promoting the project for months—Snoop’s first album entirely produced by Dr. Dre since the legendary Doggystyle in 1993—but the rollout shows no signs of slowing down.

On Monday (December 9) Snoop and Dre shared a high-octane trailer teasing their upcoming Missionary short film.

The minute-long clip features Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre performing a series of jaw-dropping maneuvers in sports cars, including tire-shredding donuts. They also uncover bodies in a freezer and get caught up in an explosion.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the movie also features Missionary album collaborator Jhené Aiko.

Missionary is expected on December 13. The project features a star-studded lineup, including Eminem, 50 Cent, Sting, Method Man, Jelly Roll, Tom Petty, BJ the Chicago Kid and many others.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have dropped three singles from the album, including the recently released “Another Part of Me.” The track features Sting and samples a classic song by The Police, the 1979 hit single “Message In A Bottle.”

The song follows “Gorgeous,” featuring Jhené Aiko, and the second release “Outta Da Blue” featuring singer Alus alongside an all-star production team, including Dre, Dem Jointz, BoogzDaBeast, and FNZ.

Additionally, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre enjoyed drinks with Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. in a new AI-assisted commercial for their Still G.I.N. brand. Check it out below.