Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are getting ready to drop their collaborative album, Missionary, on December 13.

Ahead of its release, the longtime rap duo previewed part of the record during an appearance on Drink Champs, elating their fans in the process. Snoop Dogg shared three clips to his Instagram account, giving fans a taste of what to expect. Par for the course, Dr. Dre sampled some old funk tracks, including Sly & the Family Stone’s “Thank You,” as well as the 1979 hit by The Police, “Message in a Bottle.”

The comment section lit up with anticipatory remarks from the likes of DJ Maseo of De La Soul, Hi-Tek and comedian Affion Crockett. Some who claimed to have it heard it already called it “phenomenal.” Other comments included, “Rap game’s OGs about to remind us what greatness sounds like’ and “the old school is coming back, bro.”

(Not that it ever left. There are plenty of veteran MCs still pumping out albums—from Eminem and Tha Dogg Pound to Xzibit and Common & Pete Rock.)

Snoop Dogg’s latest album, Bacc on Death Row (BODR), arrived in 2022. Since then, he’s become even more of a celebrity than he already was, primarily because of his omnipresence at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He’s also the current face of T-Mobile and other corporate brands. Dr. Dre, meanwhile, has been holed up in the studio (as usual) working on music. His last official project, Compton, was released in 2015.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have one of the most iconic and influential partnerships in Hip-Hop history. Their musical relationship began in the early 1990s and played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of West Coast gangsta rap.

Dre discovered Snoop Dogg in 1992 after hearing a mixtape that featured Snoop’s smooth, laid-back delivery. Impressed by his talent, Dre invited Snoop to collaborate on the single “Deep Cover” and later, his debut solo album, The Chronic, which marked Snoop Dogg’s breakout as a major artist.

Dr. Dre then produced Snoop’s debut solo album, Doggystyle (1993), which further solidified their partnership. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and became a critical and commercial success, featuring hits like “Gin and Juice” and “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” Dre’s signature G-Funk production style, characterized by heavy basslines, melodic synths, and funk samples, proved to be the perfect match for Snoop’s laid-back, rhythmic flow.

Over the years, the two have continued to work together throughout their careers, including on songs like “Still D.R.E.” from Dr. Dre’s 2001 album. They’ve performed together at numerous concerts and high-profile events, showcasing their innate chemistry on stage. One of the most notable performances was their set at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside 50 Cent, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Beyond their professional relationship, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre share a close personal friendship. Snoop has often spoken about how Dre has been a mentor and a significant influence on his career.