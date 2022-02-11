Snoop Dogg Drops New “B.O.D.R.” Album Via Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg returned to Death Row Records as the owner and immediately released his new album, “B.O.D.R.” on the label.

Snoop Dogg is a force to be reckoned with! Fresh off the announcement that he acquired Death Row Records and ahead of his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, he has released his new album, “B.O.D.R.,” ahead of schedule.

Snoop Dogg teased the project earlier this week. He had previously revealed the album would drop on 2/13/22. However, he did not disclose that “B.O.D.R.” which stands for “Bacc on Death Row,” would come out on the label as well, even after the news that he was the new Death Row Records owner. Furthermore, adding to the surprise, the album dropped at midnight on Thursday, giving fans an early treat.

Snoop Dogg On Acquiring Death Row Records

The West Coast legend spoke of pride in owning the label where he started his journey in the music industry earlier this week.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members.”

He added, “This is an extremely meaningful moment for me. I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”

Snoop Dogg did not reveal why he dropped “B.O.D.R.” before the scheduled release date, however, versions of the project had leaked earlier in the day. The album includes a total of 18 songs, with guest appearances from Nate Dogg, Nas, T.I., Uncle Murda, Wiz Khalifa, DaBaby, The Game, and more. Stream it below on Spotify or click here to play on Apple Music.

B.O.D.R.