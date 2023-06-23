Snoop Dogg Earns First-Ever Diamond Single With “California Gurls” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

13 years after unleashing their iconic collab, Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry have reason to celebrate as their 2010 hit single “California Gurls” has been certified diamond (10 million units) by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The accolade marks the Death Row Records honcho’s first-ever diamond single. Katy Perry racked up her fourth, making history in the process. She surpassed Lady Gaga on the leaderboard for most Diamond hits amongst women artists.

“California Gurls” served as the lead single on the “I Kissed A Girl” hitmaker’s third album, Teenage Dream. The song was a critcal success and topped charts cross the globe. Production credits came from Dr. Luke and Max Martin and an additional assist from Benny Blanco. It peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 before holding the spot for six consecutive weeks. Watch the video, which has amassed nearly 700 million YouTube views, below.

Katy Perry, Snoop Doog – California Gurls

However, the song would never have seen the light of day if it wasn’t for another ode-to-my-city single. Katy Perry revealed she tapped Snoop Dogg for “California Gurls” after feeling a touch of envy following Jay-Z and Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ love letter to New York City, “Empire State of Mind.”

“When I came up with the idea of ‘California Gurls,’ it was because I was a little bit jealous of all the love that was given to the East Coast,” she told MTV in 2010. “I thought for sure Tupac was rolling in his grave, and the Beach Boys, Brian Wilson was totally upset.”

According to Katy Perry, it was “perfect timing for a California anthem,” so she hit up Snoop Dogg, and the rest was literally history.