Snoop Dogg Backs Out Of Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction – For Now

Snoop Dogg was supposed to become a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame at a ceremony scheduled for June 15.

Snoop Dogg decided to delay his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame revealed Snoop Dogg will miss the 2023 induction ceremony due to “personal reasons,” per Billboard. The rapper intends to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2024.

Snoop Dogg was originally supposed to be inducted alongside his fellow members of the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame class on Thursday (June 15). Sade also withdrew from the event but planned to be inducted in the future.

2023 class members Teddy Riley, Gloria Estefan, Glen Ballard, Jeff Lynne and Liz Rose will be inducted on June 15. The ceremony will take place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

Snoop Dogg’s delayed induction left only a handful of Hip-Hop artists in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Jay-Z was the first rapper to join the ranks in 2017. Missy Elliott, Jermaine Dupri and The Neptunes became Hall of Fame members in subsequent years.

Earlier this month, Snoop Dogg postponed his Doggystyle 30th anniversary concerts in support of the WGA writers’ strike. The West Coast legend was going to perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on June 27 and 28 but pushed the shows back to October 20 and 21.