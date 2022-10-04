Snoop Dogg Enlists Mike Epps, George Lopez & More For His Football Comedy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg’s movie ‘The Underdoggs’ tells the story of a former NFL star who becomes a youth football coach.

Mike Epps and George Lopez will appear in Snoop Dogg’s upcoming movie The Underdoggs.

According to Deadline, the two comedians joined the cast of the MGM film. Other notable cast members include Tika Sumpter and Andrew Schulz.

Snoop Dogg plays a former NFL star named Jaycen Jenning in the movie. The comedy features Jenning becoming a youth football coach following a run-in with the law.

Charles Stone, known for his work on Paid in Full and Uncle Drew, will direct the film. Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is producing the flick alongside Snoop Dogg and others.

“The Underdoggs is a real personal project for me considering that I’ve been coaching football for 15+ years with the Snoop Youth Football League that I started with my long-time business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini,” Snoop Dogg said. “Giving back to the community through football has taught us so many invaluable life lessons that we’ve been able to share with kids in similar situations like mine when I was growing up. My hope is that this movie will shed light on the realities that kids and adults face in the hood and within the complex world of football.”

Snoop Dogg’s The Underdoggs is scheduled to be released in October 2023. Production is already underway.