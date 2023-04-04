Snoop Dogg Exits FaZe Clan’s Board Of Directors Amid Company’s Wall Street Struggles

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg left FaZe Clan a year after linking up with the e-sports company, which faces delisting from the stock market.

Snoop Dogg stepped away from the e-sports organization FaZe Clan a year after joining the company’s board of directors.

FaZe Clan disclosed Snoop Dogg’s departure in an SEC filing on Tuesday (April 4). Dexerto was the first to report on his resignation.

“On March 29, 2023, Calvin ‘Snoop Dogg’ Broadus, Jr. notified FaZe Holdings Inc. (the ‘Company’) that he is resigning from the Board of Directors (the ‘Board’) of the Company effective immediately,” FaZe Clan’s SEC filing noted. “Mr. Broadus’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company or any of its subsidiaries.”

Snoop Dogg joined FaZe Clan in March 2022. He credited his son Cordell Broadus for making the deal a reality.

“It only makes sense to partner with FaZe Clan as both a team member and on the board of directors,” the rapper said last year. “The youth identifies with their brand and that’s something my son Cordell knew, which is why he brought us together.”

Snoop Dogg exited FaZe Clan during a tough time for the company, which has seen its stock prices plummet. The e-sports organization recently reported a $53.2 million loss and faces delisting from NASDAQ if its stock prices don’t improve in the coming months.