Snoop Dogg Fights Hate In Super Bowl Ad On Heels Of Kanye West’s Antisemitic Rants

Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady are taking a stand against hate and antisemitism with a message set to air during Super Bowl LIX—and the message will be right on time.

The 30-second spot, titled “No Reason to Hate,” is backed by the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS) and challenges viewers to reconsider the senseless reasons behind discrimination of all kinds.

“I’m honored to team up with the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism ahead of the Super Bowl for the No Reason to Hate campaign,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “It doesn’t matter what your background is, what you look like or where you come from, hate is never the answer. It’s time we all start seeing it for what it is and together, take a stand against hate.”

The timing of the ad is noteworthy, arriving just days after Kanye West—who now goes by Ye—launched yet another antisemitic tirade on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On February 7, Ye posted a series of inflammatory messages, including “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi,” while also retracting his past apology for previous antisemitic comments.

His posts flooded the platform for several hours, drawing swift condemnation from figures like Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, who called Ye’s remarks a “blatant and unequivocal demonstration of hate.”

The commercial, which will air during one of the most-watched television broadcasts of the year, presents Snoop and Brady shouting out absurd justifications people use to justify hate—ranging from someone “looking different” to “people I know hate you.”

The message is clear: those reasons are just as ridiculous as they sound.

This marks the second consecutive Super Bowl ad from FCAS, an organization founded by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kanye’s inflammatory posts have reignited discussions about his presence on social media, with renewed calls for his accounts to be suspended.

Meanwhile, FCAS’ decision to feature Snoop Dogg and Brady in their high-profile campaign has not been without controversy.

Both celebrities have previously faced criticism for their affiliations with former President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.