Many people are highly disappointed that the D-O-Double-G showed up for the most divisive president in American history, especially when he was so outspoken about how much he disliked him in the past.

Snoop Dogg is still in defense mode following his decision to perform at one of Donald Trump’s inaugural balls.

But Snoop Dogg isn’t trying to hear it. On Sunday (January 26), he addressed his haters while driving around and smoking a joint.

“It’s Sunday I got gospel in my heart,” he said. “For all the hate I’m going to answer with love, I love too much. Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together. Still a black man. Still 100 percent black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out.”

The negative comments, however, aren’t stopping. The first one under in the comment section is from someone calling him a “sell out.” He continues to be called an “Uncle Tom,” among other derogatory terms.

Snoop Dogg joined Rick Ross and Soulja Boy at the Crypto Ball on Friday (January 17).

As the backlash started s########## on social media, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to share a track titled “Unfollowed U,” seemingly created by A.I. from a group called “The Middle Fingers,” low-key expressing his stance on the ongoing Trump controversy.

Others also suggested Snoop Dogg was a hypocrite be drudging up Snoop’s previous about Trump in which he branded Black artists who performed at Trump’s inauguration “jigaboos” and “Uncle Toms.” In 2024, Snoop expressed “nothing but love and respect” for Trump, praising him for pardoning Michael “Harry-O” Harris, co-founder of Death Row Records.