Snoop Dogg Gets Biopic Treatment; Allen Hughes Set To Direct Film

Universal Pictures is developing a movie about Snoop Dogg in association with Death Row Pictures.

According to multiple reports, the untitled Snoop Dogg biopic will be directed by Menace II Society filmmaker Allen Hughes. Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote Marvel’s Black Panther movie and its upcoming sequel, will pen the script.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” Snoop Dogg said in a press statement. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

Universal’s chairman Donna Langley said the film company met with Snoop Dogg shortly after he acquired Death Row Records. Universal previously experienced success with the N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton, which hit theaters in 2015.

Hughes boarded the Snoop Dogg biopic after directing FX’s Dear Mama, a new five-part documentary series about Afeni and Tupac Shakur. Hughes also directed HBO’s The Defiant Ones, a 2017 documentary series examining Dr. Dre’s partnership with Jimmy Iovine.

“Snoop Dogg, not just the artist, but the man and his brand, has transcended generations with his connection and appeal to audiences,” Hughes said. “His story is so authentic and utterly inspiring, and to have the opportunity to tell his story allows me to go back to the hood 30 years after Menace II Society and say more now than I could then.”