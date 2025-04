Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg is honoring his late mother, Beverly Tate, with a gospel album titled “Altar Call,” set for release on her birthday.

Snoop Dogg has unveiled a new gospel album titled Altar Call through Death Row Records as a tribute to his late mother, Beverly Tate.

The 21-track project follows his 2018 gospel debut, Bible of Love and continues his turn toward spiritual music, this time drawing inspiration from his mother’s teachings and memory.

“The spirit of my mother will forever live within me,” Snoop said in a statement. “This album is a reflection of what she has taught me — to use my voice and my platform to spread love and heal the world. Just another chapter out of the Bible of Love.”

Snoop Dogg revealed Altar Call is slated for release on April 27—what would have been his late mother’s birthday.

The album includes a cover of Bill Withers’ “Grandma’s Hands” performed by Jamie Foxx and features contributions from Charlie Bereal, Jane Handcock, Jazze Pha, October London, Mali Music, Robert Glasper and the Death Row Mass Choir.

Described by the label as “a heartfelt testimony, a moment of reflection, faith, and community,” Altar Call leans into themes of grace and healing. The lead single, John P. Kee’s “Mother I Miss You,” is scheduled to drop Friday (April 18).

Snoop’s journey into gospel music began with Bible of Love, which he dedicated to his grandmother Dorothy Tate. With Altar Call, he continues to blend his Hip-Hop roots with messages of faith and family.

The album will be released under Death Row Records.