Snoop Dogg & Jamie Foxx: Heated Confrontation Over Daughter’s Love Life

Jamie Foxx proves that parenting and humor often go hand in hand as he recalls asking Snoop Dogg for some fatherly backup.

Jamie Foxx called in some heavyweight support in the name of fatherhood when he asked rap icon Snoop Dogg to send a message to his eldest daughter’s then-boyfriend.

The Oscar-winning actor and comedian revealed the unconventional parenting moment in an interview on Capital XTRA while appearing alongside co-star Cameron Diaz to promote their Netflix film, Back in Action.

Foxx’s parenting anecdotes captured both the humor and the seriousness of his fiercely protective instincts as a father.

“When it comes to my daughters and the opposite sex, I could be a little more, you know, in your face,” the “Ray” star admitted during the conversation.

Foxx shares 30-year-old Corrine with his ex, Connie Kline, and 16-year-old Anelise with another former partner, Kristin Grannis.

Jamie Foxx described his approach to watching over his daughters as both hands-on and understanding.

Recounting the incident, Jamie Foxx shared how Snoop Dogg’s presence at his home became a unique opportunity to give Corrine’s then-boyfriend a warning.

“My oldest daughter, who’s married now, but when she was dating another guy, he comes over,” Foxx explained. “I’d already done the background check on the dude, but Snoop happened to be there at my crib.”

Without hesitation, Foxx saw an opportunity and seized it: “I was like, ‘Snoop, there he is, right there. Shake him up!’” he recalled.

True to his smooth yet commanding style, the Hip-Hop legend sauntered over and delivered a memorable line: “‘Hey, what’s up? What’s happening with it? You know, if she hurt, you hurt, homie.’”

Despite the intimidating cameo from Snoop, Jamie Foxx clarified that his parenting isn’t all tough love. He emphasized his efforts to give his daughters room to grow and experience life independently.

“So, I am visual in that perspective, but I also understand they got to be kids,” he said. “You got to let them, you know, live a life. And, you know, that type of thing.”

Foxx’s eldest daughter, Corrine, married her husband, Joe Hooten, last September during an intimate ceremony held at Foxx’s California home.