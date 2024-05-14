Snoop Dogg Previews Covering Paris Olympics After Going Viral During Tokyo 2020 Games

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The D-O-Double-G made headlines for his commentary about the horse riding competition.

Snoop Dogg became one of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics breakout stars because of his humorous coverage. The Hip-Hop legend teamed up with comedian Kevin Hart to present highlights from the event.

On Monday (May 13), Snoop Dogg stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Both Snoop and Fallon showed up in Olympic-themed outfits.

“I wanna do something special with you over there, I don’t know what it is. Something musical. Something comedic,” Snoop told Jimmy Fallon. “[I’m] definitely looking forward to the horses.”

In 2021, a clip of Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart reviewing the dressage competition went viral. Snoop’s comments about the horses “crip walking” led to more online jokes.

“I’m going to meet the horse in real life,” the Doggystyle album creator said on The Tonight Show. “He’s the returning champ so I gotta go meet him and let him know I’m a big fan.”

Snoop Dogg will also join NBC’s The Voice singing competition show as a judge. He previously appeared on music reality television programs such as Rhythm + Flow and American Song Contest.

The 2024 Summer Olympics begin on July 26 in Paris, France with the Opening Ceremony. The multi-sport Games of the XXXIII Olympiad will close out on August 11.