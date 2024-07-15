Snoop Dogg Launches First Dispensary With Tupac Shakur Cannabis Line 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg just opened a dispensary with a line of products paying tribute to the man who passed him his first blunt, Tupak Shakur.

Snoop Dogg has opened his first dispensary and is launching the store with a limited edition collection of cannabis products in honor of the late great Tupac Shakur.

The cannabis connoisseur unveiled the store located near LAX airport with a grand opening ceremony on Sunday (July 14). Snoop Dogg named the dispensary after his “Smoke Weed Every Day,” catchphrase.

Snoop Dogg Reveals Tupac Shakur Passed Him His First Blunt

The Tupac Shakur strain was produced by Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Cannabis brand, launched in 2023. The occasion was something of a full-circle moment for the longtime pot smoker. During Tupac’s posthumous induction to the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, Snoop recalled Shakur passing him his first ever blunt.

“I finally got a chance to meet Pac in 1993 at a wrap party for Poetic Justice in LA,” he shared. On that night, Pac passed me my first blunt. That’s right. Tupac is the one that got Snoop Dogg smoking blunts.”

According to Forbes, the exclusive Tupack Shakur line will be available for purchase in select California dispensaries by Friday (July 19). A further rollout is then planned for release in Michigan later this year.

Snoop Dogg is one of Hip-Hop’s most well-known pot smokers. He previously revealed he even lit up at the White House. The security of the building was no match for Snoop, who snuck off to the bathroom while at a celebration for Herbie Hancock.

“I look around, check the surroundings, make sure there ain’t no CIA around,” Snoop recalled in a 2016 interview with Heather B on SiriusXM. “Light up some tissue, just to see if anything gonna happen, tissue works. Boom. Next thing I do is pull that thing out of my sock.”

Snoop took a few tokes before hearing somebody approaching. “Put him out real quick and got on out to the party,” he added.