Snoop Dogg Expresses Interest In Taking Over On “MasterChef”

Snoop Dogg’s unexpected pitch to join U.K.’s MasterChef comes amid scandal and speculation about the future of the show’s judging panel.

Snoop Dogg has openly stated his desire to step into Gregg Wallace’s judging role on the British cooking competition show MasterChef, following allegations of inappropriate behavior that have cast a shadow over Wallace’s reputation.

Wallace, 60, recently stepped back from his duties on the long-running BBC series after accusations concerning his behavior on set emerged, including an allegation of harassment from a female ghostwriter who worked with him on his autobiography.

While he has not been fired, pending investigations have put his future on the show in doubt, with special episodes featuring him now pulled from the BBC’s Christmas lineup.

Snoop Dogg, the Hip-Hop legend turned cultural multi-hyphenate, sees this as his chance to bring his culinary passion to a British audience.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, he said, “You better believe Snoop could be the new MasterChef judge. My boy Gordon [Ramsay] judges on the U.S. version of the show, and I know he would back me to be able to judge on the U.K. version. He knows I’m not playing when it comes to food. He knows I can cook—I have even given him some tips.”

Snoop, who co-hosted a cooking show in the U.S. titled Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, added, “I’ve always been vocal about wanting to work on a U.K. show. I love the place—and for real, this could be the perfect opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Wallace’s legal representatives have flatly denied the allegations, stating, “It is entirely false that [Wallace] engages in behavior of a sexually harassing nature.”

However, the ongoing investigation has clearly impacted his relationship with co-host John Torode, 59, who expressed dismay at recent developments.

Speaking to media outlets, Torode said, “The thought of anyone who has appeared on our show not having a brilliant experience is awful to hear, and I have found the recent press reports truly upsetting.”

For now, the future of MasterChef’s judging panel remains uncertain, but with Snoop Dogg’s candid declaration, the possibility of a distinctly American flair to the U.K. show could present an intriguing shift.