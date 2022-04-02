Snoop Dogg May Release One Of His Best Known Songs As An NFT

Snoop Dogg revealed some of his plans for Death Row during a conversation with fellow rap star Ice Cube. Read more!

Snoop Dogg is considering releasing the ’90s smash hit “Nuthin’ But a G Thang” as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) via Death Row Records.

In February, Snoop Dogg acquired his former label, Death Row, and subsequently announced plans to turn it into an “NFT label.”

Snoop has confirmed that all Death Row releases will be NFTs, and it appears “Nuthin’ But a G Thang” would be the first.

Speaking to Ice Cube, Snoop teased, “I just might sell ‘Nuthin’ But a G Thang’ next month.”

The song, on which Snoop featured, was originally released in 1992 on Dr. Dre’s debut solo album The Chronic.

Discussing his plans for Death Row’s emerging artists, he said, “Death Row Records is the first major label to be an NFT label…creating content where people can actually own and trade. We dropped a mixtape last month, and it did a great thing for us as far as communicating, getting us in the community (and) engaging with a lot of artists that had no foundation or platform.

“It also showed us that this community is in dire need of great music, and that’s what we plan on doing. We plan on bringing great music and great artists… This is what Death Row is all about, trying to expand and take it to new regions,” Snoop Dogg said.

Following Snoop’s purchase of Death Row, fans spotted some of the label’s albums were missing from streaming services. During the conversation, the rapper explained that Gala Music will be the “exclusive place that Death Row lives in the Metaverse.”

“We plan on giving people access to buying and trading some of these classic songs, classic records that were the foundation of Death Row, and along the lines get these new records,” he added.