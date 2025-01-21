Snoop Dogg MLK Tribute Post Sparks Fury Amid Trump Inauguration Performance 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg’s Martin Luther King Jr. tribute post has intensified backlash over his performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration event.

Snoop Dogg has fueled the growing backlash against him with a Martin Luther King Jr. tribute post following his performance at a Donald Trump inauguration event.

Monday (January 20) marked both Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States, beginning his second term in office.

The Death Row Records boss shared a carousel on Instagram featuring multiple clips of MLK speeches and quotes. He captioned his post with emojis of praying hands and the U.S. flag.

Snoop Dogg Fans React To MLK Tribute

However, his post seemed to fall on deaf ears, further fueling criticism of his Crypto Ball performance. Many questioned how MLK would have viewed Snoop Dogg’s apparent endorsement of Donald Trump.

“Posting MLK after supporting Trump is wild,” one person replied.

Another stated, “Dave Chappelle walked away from 50 million dollars to keep his integrity in tact. And he would’ve done it even if it was POTUS, so the ancestors could be proud he didn’t embarrass their journey. Now, he’s three times richer, but more than that. He’s more respected because he didn’t. That’s how it’s done.”

A third pointed to Trump adviser Elon Musk’s back-to-back fascist-style salutes during the inauguration celebrations.

“Dude, Elon just threw a Nazi salute at the inauguration,” they wrote. “That’s the team you’re on now.”

Others still pointed to Snoop Dogg’s previous about Donald Trump. In 2016 Snoop Dogg condemned Black artists who performed at Trump’s inauguration, branding them “jigaboos” and “Uncle Toms.” However, by 2014, Snoop expressed “nothing but love and respect” for Trump, praising him for pardoning Michael “Harry-O” Harris, co-founder of Death Row Records.

The Death Row Records boss joined Rick Ross and Soulja Boy at the Crypto Ball in honor of Donald Trump on Friday (January 17), sparking outrage within the rap community.

Snoop seemingly responded on Sunday (January 19). He took to Instagram to share a track titled “Unfollowed U,” seemingly created by AI from a group called “The Middle Fingers,” subtly expressing his stance on the ongoing controversy.