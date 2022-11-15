Snoop Dogg Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg, Sade and Teddy Riley were among the noteworthy nominees for the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Snoop Dogg may join Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Pharrell and Jermaine Dupri in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Death Row Records owner received a nomination for the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame. Snoop Dogg was nominated along with Sade, Teddy Riley, Gloria Estefan and Patti Smith, among others.

Voting for the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame concludes in December. The induction ceremony will be held in New York on June 15, 2023.

Snoop Dogg became a nominee less than a week after Universal Pictures announced it was developing a biopic about him. The untitled movie will be directed by Allen Hughes, whose filmography includes Menace II Society and Dead Presidents.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” Snoop Dogg said. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

The film’s script will be written by Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote Marvel’s Black Panther movie and the newly-released sequel Wakanda Forever. Snoop Dogg’s own Death Row Pictures will produce the biopic.