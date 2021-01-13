Snoop Dogg On Recent Feud With Eminem: “We Good”

(AllHipHop News)
An unexpected Hip Hop beef played out over the last several weeks. Two of Dr. Dre’s most successful musical apprentices, Snoop Dogg and Eminem, feuded in public.
While on The Breakfast Club, Snoop Dogg stated that he does not have Eminem in his Top 10 rappers list and suggested he does not listen to the Detroit-bred rhymer. Em fired back on the Music to Be Murdered By: Side B track “Zeus” and in an interview.
According to Uncle Snoop, both men are back on good terms at the moment. He shared that new information in the comment section of the @rapcyph3r Instagram page on Tuesday.
The apparent Eminem fan account posted a photo of Snoop, Em, and Dr. Dre with a caption that read, “I wonder what changed..!!” Snoop jumped in the comments to respond. The Go–Big Show judge wrote, “Nothing we good. [flexed biceps emoji]”
All of this drama between Snoop Dogg and Eminem apparently comes to an end as Dr. Dre is in the hospital recovering from a brain aneurysm. The Hip Hop production icon is said to be “getting excellent care” and “doing good.”