Remember When Snoop Dogg Commentated The Tokyo Games? ’24 Paris Olympics Are Up Next

Snoop Dogg will serve as a special correspondent for NBC during the Olympic Games in Paris beginning July 26. The D-O-Double-G will chat with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provide the U.S. network’s audience with his unique take on the games in the French metropolis. He’ll also explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic events and check in with competitors.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris,” he said in a statement. “It’s a celebration of skill, dedication and the pursuit of greatness. We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned and keep it locked.

“Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

Snoop Dogg previously provided commentary on the Tokyo Games alongside Kevin Hart for Peacock in 2021.

“Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics,” Molly Solomon, executive producer and president, NBC Olympics Production,” added. “That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris.

“We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

Snoop has a colorful history of commentating, including numerous clips of himself watching nature videos he dubbed “Plizzanet Earth,” which people need to see to believe. Find one below.