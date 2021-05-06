Snoop Dogg Planning Bash For Playas To Celebrate His 50th

Snoop Dogg is planning a bash for all the playas out there for his 50th.

Snoop Dogg is organizing a “player’s ball party” to commemorate his 50th this October.

The rapper hits the milestone on October 20th and he informed People he’s already developing concepts to mark his big day.

“I’m probably going to do a player’s ball party where everybody can be dressed up, give away some awards, have some good musical performances, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “I’m old school. So I just need my event to be wholesome and nice, where people can leave there saying, ‘I had the time of my life.’”

As for the dress code during the night, Snoop added: “Everybody has to dress up, you can’t just get in here. You got to actually spend some time on your look, your outfit. The whole nine (yards).”

And while some folks may be nervous about turning 50, Snoop has a more confident view on reaching the half-century mark.

“You got to treat yourself like fine wine. They say fine wine, it gets better over time,” Snoop Dogg explained. “You got to look at it as you get older, you get wiser, and how to treat yourself, treat others. You learn what life is about. So every precious day you here to actually live another day, you should make the most of it. That’s what I focus on the most — trying to be the best version of me every day.”