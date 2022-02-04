Snoop Dogg Returns To Horror With ‘Tales From The Crip’ Graphic Novel

Snoop Dogg will star in a horror graphic novel, serving as the host of Rodney Barnes’ horror anthology ‘Tales From The Crip.’

Snoop Dogg is teaming up with author Rodney Barnes for a new horror anthology.

Barnes’ Zombie Love Studios and Snoopadelic Films have announced a new graphic novel titled Tales From The Crip. Snoop Dogg will play the role of host for the comic, introducing stories like The Crypt Keeper from Tales From the Crypt.

“A horror anthology series in the tradition of the classic EC comics of old, Tales From The Crip will feature urban themed horror stories introduced by the legendary rapper and penned by Barnes,” Zombie Love Studios said in a press release. “The title will be released under Barnes’ Zombie Love Studios (ZLOS) imprint this Fall, following the debut of the highly-anticipated Blacula, which will preview in September.”

Tales From The Crip will expand Snoop Dogg’s presence in the horror genre. He had a leading role in the 2001 horror film Bones and will appear in Netflix’s upcoming vampire flick Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx.

Snoop Dogg has a lot on his plate these days as he’s scheduled to be a major presence on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13). The West Coast legend will be performing at the halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. He’ll also be hosting the annual Puppy Bowl with his pal Martha Stewart.

View the cover art for Snoop Dogg and Barnes’ Tales From The Crip comic below.