Snoop Dogg to Headline Celebration for Rutgers’ Recent Grads at SHI Stadium | New Brunswick, NJ News TAPinto

Snoop Dogg and Warren G. will give Rutgers’ Class of 2020 and 2021 a special performance this October, to make up for their ruined year during the pandemic!

Rap star Snoop Dogg is heading back to college – kind of.

The legendary gangster rapper will be on hand to celebrate Rutgers University’s Class of 2020 and 2021.

The graduates are being treated to a special concert by Snoop Dogg and Warren G. after Rutgers canceled most of the school year due to COVID-19,

In addition to performing tracks from his deep catalog, Snoop will perform newer songs off his upcoming album Algorithm.

“I am looking forward to performing at Rutgers University to celebrate their student body and the release of my new record Algorithm,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release. “It’s going to be a party to remember, and the energy is going to be off the hook.”

According to Rutgers, the concert with Snoop and Warren G is one of several events being held to commemorate the students who had their final year ruined by restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

Members of the Class of 2020 and 2021 can attend the concert free, with one guest. Snoop Dogg and Warren G will take over the SHI Stadium on October 23rd.

Meanwhile, Snoop’s album Algorithm is reportedly set to land in stores this November.