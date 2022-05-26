Snoop Dogg Says He Fainted When He Saw Tupac In Hospital After Shooting

Snoop Dogg thought everything’s “gonna be alright until we go to the hospital and see that it ain’t alright.”

Death Row Records labelmates Snoop Dogg and Tupac had “a little tension” at the time of Pac’s murder though they were good friends. During a recent interview on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, the Doggfather recalled visiting the hospital after learning Tupac had been shot in a drive-by in Las Vegas.

According to Snoop Dogg, the sight of his friend lying motionless in his hospital bed caused him to pass out.

“When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Snoop Dogg explained. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up and he telling us what happened and [saying] ‘Pac gonna be alright, he going to pull through he got shot nine times before he going to be alright.’”

However, he didn’t realize the severity of the situation until they arrived at the hospital. “We feeling like it’s gonna be alright until we go to the hospital and see that it ain’t alright. He got tubes in him,” Snoop Dogg recalled.

Afeni Shakur Reassured Snoop Dogg After He Fainted

“When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn’t even there and I fainted,” he shared. But Pac’s mother, Afeni Shakur, pulled him aside and reminded him how strong he was. “She was like, ‘My baby ain’t never seen you weak. I don’t want you to be weak in front of him. You go in the bathroom and fix yourself up and you go back in there and you talk to him and you tell him how you feel.”

She added, “My baby loves you,’” before leaving Snoop Dogg to talk to her son alone. “She knew there was a little tension, but she knew how much we loved each other. So she gave us a moment for me to say some things to him as far as how much I love him. But I knew that that was gonna be my last time speaking with him.” Check it out below.