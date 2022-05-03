The D.O.C. “Proud” Of Snoop Dogg For Acquisition Of Death Row Records 

The D.O.C weighed in on Snoop Dogg’s acquisition of the label he founded in 1991 alongside Marion “Suge” Knight, Dr. Dre, and Dick Griffey.

Death Row Records co-founder The D.O.C. recently discussed Snoop Dogg’s acquisition of the record label during an interview with HipHopDx, praising the rapper for his achievements.

“I’m proud of Snoop and everything he’s accomplished and all the things that he’s going to do,” D.O.C. shared. “And every moment of his adult life, he is still showing me what it means to be a great guy and great human being. The guy is f###### everywhere [laughs]. I mean, he’s in the grocery store, he’s on the billboards, on my freeways — he’s everywhere.”

D.O.C. added that Snoop Dogg’s transition from rapper to Death Row executive sets an example for the next generation, demonstrating a model of success outside of being an artist.

“Being integrated into the system in a meaningful way helps us to sort of reprogram or de program some of the things that may be not so positive with [Hip Hop], because it’s really all about the money,” he explained. “So, you can show these kids that there are multiple ways to get out here in this business and make a great living through this means.”

Snoop Dogg announced that he had acquired Death Row in February 2022 from MNRK Music Group. He went on to release his third studio album, Bacc On Death Row, through the record label just days after the acquisition. A few days after that, he revealed his plans for Death Row to enter the metaverse and become an NFT record label.

Snoop Dogg Announces Plans For Death Row App

During a recent appearance on Drink Champs, Snoop Dogg discussed his decision to remove most of the label’s catalog from streaming platforms.

“First thing I did was snatch all the music off those platforms traditionally known to people, because those platforms don’t pay,” Snoop Dogg revealed. “And those platforms get millions of millions of streams, and nobody gets paid other than the record labels. So what I wanted to do is snatch my music off, create a platform similar to Amazon, Netflix, Hulu. It’ll be a Death Row app, and the music, in the meantime, will live in the metaverse.”