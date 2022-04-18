Snoop Dogg Reveals Why He Removed Death Row Catalog From Streaming Services

Snoop Dogg made the revelation about the Death Row catalog during an episode of Drink Champs and explained why he took them down.

Snoop Dogg explained why his first act as the new owner of Death Row Records was removing most of the label’s catalog from streaming platforms.

The west coast legend discussed the move with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN during a recent episode of Drink Champs.

“First thing I did was snatch all the music off those platforms traditionally known to people, because those platforms don’t pay,” Snoop Dogg revealed. “And those platforms get millions of millions of streams, and nobody gets paid other than the record labels. So what I wanted to do is snatch my music off, create a platform similar to Amazon, Netflix, Hulu. It’ll be a Death Row app, and the music, in the meantime, will live in the metaverse.”

Snoop Doog Said It’s All About “Power” & Control”

He added that he did it “on purpose,” because he’s taking back “power” and “control.” He then went on to discuss how even the most popular musicians only make a fraction of a cent for every stream. He plans to launch his own subscription service where the entire catalog will be available. Watch the episode below.

Snoop Dogg announced that he acquired the rights to Death Row Records just days ahead of his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He also revealed his plans to make Death Row the first NFT record label.

“Death Row will be an NFT label,” Snoop Dogg said during a talk with his fans on Clubhouse. “We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent [label] to be major, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse.”

While there has been some dispute over ownership of Dr. Dre’s debut solo album, The Chronic, released on Death Row back in 1992, the pair recently shared this photo.

“The chronic is bac home 🏡 🔌🎙🔥🔥👊🏿👊🏿📱🎶🧊🧊🔒🔒,” Snoop Dogg penned in the caption.

Snoop Dogg also teased the first of Death Row’s NFT releases during a discussion with Ice Cube. The song was originally released on The Chronic, featuring Tha Doggfather. “I just might sell ‘Nuthin’ But a G Thang’ next month,” he told him on Clubhouse.