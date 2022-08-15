Snoop Dogg Scores Top 10 Song, Joins Jay-Z & Mariah Carey In Rare Club

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg’s latest hit is “Bad Decisions,” a collaboration with Benny Blanco and BTS. The track debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Snoop Dogg pulled off a rare feat in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Doggfather became the third solo artist to earn Top 10 hits in each of the past four decades. He returned to the Top 10 with “Bad Decisions,” a collaboration with Benny Blanco and BTS.

Snoop Dogg’s latest single debuted at No. 10 on the Hot 100. He joined Jay-Z and Mariah Carey as the only solo acts with Top 10 songs in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Beyoncé also had Top 10 tracks in those decades, but her 1990s hits were Destiny’s Child releases.

“Bad Decisions” was Snoop Dogg’s first Top 10 song as a lead artist since 2012. He last cracked the Top 10 as part of a duo with Wiz Khalifa. Their song “Young, Wild and Free” featuring Bruno Mars peaked at No. 7.

Benny Blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg’s single secured the No. 10 spot on the Hot 100 with 10.1 million streams. “Bad Decisions” sold 45,000 digital downloads along with 16,000 copies on CD and 5,000 on cassette.

“Bad Decisions” marked the 12th Top 10 song of Snoop Dogg’s career. His classic single “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)” became his first Top 10 hit in 1994.