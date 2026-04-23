Snoop Dogg Shuts Down Criticism Over Child On Stage At Red Rocks

Snoop Dogg clarifies the Red Rocks moment: the girl’s father approved, her parents were present, and he was just letting a fan have fun.

Snoop Dogg didn’t appreciate the narrative being spun around his Red Rocks performance, so he hopped into the comments to set the record straight about what actually went down.

The legendary rapper took the stage at the “420 On The Rocks” event in Morrison, Colorado on April 20, performing alongside Ice Cube, Too $hort, Czarface, Inspectah Deck, and 7L & Esoteric.

During his set, Snoop performed “Drop It Like It’s Hot” with an exotic dancer on a pole, and a young girl from the audience joined him on stage to show off her B-girl moves.

Snoop hyped her up the entire time, shouting “Get it, girl” and “Go, go, go” as she danced.

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The performance hit social media hard, and reactions split immediately. Some people loved seeing Snoop give a fan that moment, but others came at him hard for having a child on stage with an exotic dancer performing.

Critics also questioned the girl’s parents for bringing her to a 4/20 rap concert in the first place.

It became a topic of conversation online, with people taking sides about whether it was appropriate or just a fun moment between an artist and his audience.

Snoop wasn’t having the “under fire” headlines, so he responded directly in the comments.

“Under fire? Her father let her get on stage. She was dancing all night. I let a fan have fun. Her parents were there. Sorry try again. Carry on,” he wrote, making it clear that the parents approved and were present the entire time.

His response cut through all the speculation and put the focus back on what actually happened versus what people were assuming.

Snoop’s willingness to jump into the conversation and defend himself showed he wasn’t going to let the narrative get away from him, especially when it involved a fan and her family who were just there to have a good time.

The concert was part of Colorado’s annual 4/20 celebration, which draws massive crowds looking for a legendary Hip-Hop experience.

The incident became a reminder that sometimes the simplest explanation is the right one, and that parents making decisions for their own kids shouldn’t be controversial.

Snoop’s next scheduled performance is set for May 15 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.