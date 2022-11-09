Snoop Dogg Signs With WME In All Areas

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Legendary entertainer #SnoopDogg looks to expand his business empire.

Hip Hop legend Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus Jr. inked a deal with the WME talent agency.

WME and the Endeavor network will collaborate with Snoop to further his work across all portfolios. His growing business empire includes Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg’s Clothing, Broadus Foods, and other enterprises.

“WME is the only place that can handle the career I’ve built and grow it even further,” states Snoop. “I look forward to gettin’ it with the WME team to continue innovating across music, film, TV, business, and digital and break barriers across entertainment.”

Snoop recently served as Executive Creative and Strategic Advisor at Def Jam Recordings where he focused on A&R and creative development. The “Gin and Juice” hitmaker presently serves on the Board of Directors for FaZe Clan, Inc.

Throughout his music career, Snoop Dogg released twenty albums including 1993’s Doggystyle, 1996’s Tha Doggfather, 2006’s Tha Blue Carpet Treatment, 2013’s Reincarnated, and 2022’s BODR. The classic Doggystyle came out via Death Row Records.

Snoop Dogg purchased Death Row earlier this year. The entertainment icon will handle all label and catalog-related business in music, film, apparel, and merchandise. He also plans to sign new artists and re-release Death Row’s legacy music.

Additionally, Snoop cemented his influence in the television industry. He reportedly has partnerships with major studios and networks such as TBS, Netflix, and VH1. Death Row Pictures produced film projects including MGM’s The Underdoggs with Kenya Barris.

The Underdoggs will feature Snoop Dogg in an acting role. His filmography contains appearances in Half Baked, Baby Boy, Training Day, Soul Plane, Day Shift, and other movies. He also made various cameos in TV shows like Entourage, The Cleveland Show, Empire, and The Simpsons.