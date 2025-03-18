EXCLUSIVE: Snoop Dogg, Suge Knight Accused Of Defrauding Death Row Co-Founder Of $107 Million

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lydia Harris reignited a courtroom clash with Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight over a nine-figure dispute involving the legendary Hip-Hop empire, Death Row Records.

Lydia Harris is aiming at Hip-Hop heavyweights Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight in a new lawsuit filed March 18, 2025, in Texas, alleging the duo and other industry insiders conspired to cheat her out of a staggering $107 million judgment.

The explosive filing accuses Knight, Snoop Dogg, Death Row Records, Interscope Records and music mogul Jimmy Iovine of masterminding a sophisticated scheme of fraud and obstruction that left Harris empty-handed.

Harris, who identifies herself as Death Row Records co-founder and its original vice president, contends the defendants deliberately concealed financial records, filed fraudulent motions and strategically declared bankruptcy to avoid paying her the massive judgment awarded two decades earlier in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The original $107 million judgment dates back to March 2005, when Harris secured a default victory after Knight’s attorneys repeatedly violated discovery rules.

Harris argued then that she and her husband, Michael “Harry-O” Harris, invested $1.5 million in Death Row’s launch in 1989 but were later denied their rightful 50% share of the label’s lucrative profits.

However, Harris claims she never saw a penny of the judgment.

The filing accuses the defendants of submitting deceptive legal motions and using strategic bankruptcy filings—first Chapter 11 and later Chapter 7—to shield assets from collection.

Harris further alleges the defendants utilized “systematic misrepresentation and fraudulent telecommunications directed at the Plaintiff in Texas” to block her efforts to collect.

Snoop Dogg is named in the new lawsuit because he is the current owner of Death Row Records. He acquired Death Row Records in February of 2022. He purchased the brand from MNRK Music Group.

As a result, Lydia Harris says she suffered severe financial and reputational damage. She is seeking punitive damages, a complete financial accounting and recovery of all assets owed to her.

This new lawsuit is the latest in a lengthy legal saga stretching back to her original 2002 suit against Knight and Death Row Records.