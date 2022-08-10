Snoop Dogg Teams With Steph Curry To Refurbish LBC Basketball Court

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Long Beach, California native Snoop Dogg and Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry joined forces to refurbish a basketball court at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach in Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

Steph Curry’s Curry Brand, powered by Under Armour, helped unveil the new court on Tuesday. Comic book artist Damion Scott played a role in redesigning the basketball court. Local youth also contributed to the “Find Your Inner Superhero” murals at the location.

“This is the place where I learned how to play basketball, play football, be active in the community, and build relationships. It’s where I learned how to rap, talk, and just be me basically – in this park right here,” said Snoop Dogg.

The Doggystyle album creator continued, “To come back and see the kids doing different things, trying to be better than we were – that’s what it’s all about. For us to give these kids more opportunities than we had – that’s what it’s really about.

Young people in the LBC community engaged in hands-on skills programming by taking the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach court for the first time in more than a month. Around 200 residents utilize the facility and programming every week.

“We want to provide a space where you can come enjoy yourself and get lost in the fun, lost in the competition, invest in yourselves, and be around a lot of amazing coaches and programs,” stated Stephen Curry.

The 4-time NBA Champion added, “This is the beginning of hopefully an amazing journey, not just in sports but in life. Sports teach you so much about life and building great character, being a part of teams, and believing in yourself. We want to be able to provide that for you guys through Curry Brand, and we’re really excited about that.”

Photo Credit: Under Armour