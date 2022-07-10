Snoop Dogg Tells His “Best Friend” Martha Stewart About His Angst Over Super Bowl Performance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg sat down with his buddy Martha Stewart, and talked about his amazing experience at the Super Bowl! Read more!

Snoop Dogg has admitted he felt very anxious prior to the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The hip-hop legend joined Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige for the widely-praised spectacle back in February.

Reflecting on the gig during an interview with Martha Stewart for “The Martha Podcast,” Snoop confessed that he was uncharacteristically uneasy in the lead-up to the show.

“You know, I was kinda shocked when Dr. Dre called me and said we had it. As it got closer and closer to the date and (it) became a reality, I wasn’t nervous, but I felt like I was kinda anxious,” he recalled.

“Once it started, I was so in the moment, I couldn’t really feel it until I got home and watched it over again, like five or six times. I was like, ‘Wow, this is amazing!'”

Elsewhere in the chat, Martha spoke about her longtime friendship with Snoop, whom she appeared alongside TV show “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” back in 2016.

The businesswoman noted that her connection to the rapper has widened her demographic, and fans always ask her if they are really friends.

“I always say yes, what do you say?” she asked, to which Snoop Dogg responded: “I always say we’re best friends. It’s a big difference.”