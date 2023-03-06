Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Wiz Khalifa, Warren G, DJ Drama & Berner Are Going On Joint Tour

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

As if Snoop Dogg doesn’t have enough on his plate, the Death Row Records boss has just added a massive tour to his schedule. On Monday (March 6), Live Nation announced the High School Reunion Tour featuring Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Wiz Khalifa, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama.

The 33-date run will kick off on July 7 in Vancouver, British Columbia before heading to Washington state the following day. The tour will make additional stops in cities such as Denver, Toronto and Brooklyn before wrapping up in Irvine, California on August 27.

Snoop Dogg was the butt of one of Chris Rock’s jokes during his new Netflix special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. Rock asked, “When did Snoop Dogg become Morgan Freeman?” He went on to marvel at Snoop “selling everything,” including wine, beer, tampons and reverse mortgages. He ended the bit by assuring the audience he wasn’t dissing Snoop. After all, he said, he didn’t need “another rapper” mad at him, a reference to the Will Smith Oscars slap. Of course, it was all in good fun. His comments about Smith and Jada Pinkett, however, are a different story.

Chris Rock says Snoop Dogg has his hands in everything since when he became Morgan Freeman 🤣#selectiveOutrage #Netflix pic.twitter.com/KHuQRuCOM7 — HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) March 5, 2023

Tickets for the High School Reunion Tour will be available starting with artist and Citi pre-sales on Tuesday (March 7). They’ll go on sale to the general public on March 10 at 9 a.m. here.