Snoop Dogg Turns Superhero: Drops “Supercuzz” Limited-Edition NFT Comic Books

Snoop Dogg revealed “Supercuzz,” the superhero from Angel City, “dedicates himself to smoking the forces of evil and weeding out crime!”

Snoop Dogg continues to set the standard in hip-hop NFT’s unveiling his new “Supercuzz” comic book series.

The Doggfather plays the titular character who spends his days “smoking the forces of evil and weeding out crime” in the fictional Angel City. Snoop Dogg will grace five covers of the comic book series by crypto marketplace MakersPlace.

Announcing the collection Snoop Dogg took to social media to share an image of one of the covers on Thursday (Mar. 17). He also gave a few details about the character, revealing “Supercuzz” as – “a self made crypto-trillionaire.”

“Me and @BossLogic present (w/creative direction by @CBroadus and @kai__Henry)… Supercuzz,” he wrote in the Instagram caption. “A next generation superhero born from the streets of Angel City, who enjoys the high flying lavish lifestyle as a self made crypto-trillionaire but also dedicates himself to smoking the forces of evil and weeding out crime!”

Snoop Dogg: “Supercuzz To The Resuce”

Me n @BossLogic present (w/creative direction by @Champmedici and @kai__Henry)… Supercuzz, a next generation superhero born from the streets of Angel City



Drop is Today 3:30pm PST/ 6:30 EST@makersplace@ivgalleryhttps://t.co/FIIv9XddkG pic.twitter.com/3nV9LXMDxE — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) March 17, 2022

The collection arrived on Thursday, featuring five limited-edition collectible animations voiced by Snoop, followed by five open edition graphic stills. Australian graphic artist BossLogic created the original artworks.

“Snoop Dogg and BossLogic are two iconic forces in their respective crafts and are both pioneers in the NFT space,” said MakersPlace CEO Craig Palmer in a statement. “We’re honored to host the release of ‘Supercuzz’ collection on MakersPlace and give art enthusiasts accessibility in purchasing NFT’s from their favorite creators.”

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, Snoop Dogg celebrated his success, claiming the top 3 places on NFT marketplace OpenSeas.

“1. 2. 3. N 2 the 4 thank. U 🙏🏾🙏🏾📱👊🏾✨💫” he tweeted. “I just wanna thank y’all,” he said during the video. “Right now, the number one, two, and three spots belong to Snoop Dogg,” he declared. “We got more coming,” he then shared thanking the NFT community.