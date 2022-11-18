Snoop Dogg Unveils His Own Line Of Pet Accessories With Fitting Name

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg launched his own line of pet accessories in time for the holiday season.

The West Coast legend partnered with Little Earth Productions and SMAC Entertainment to create Snoop Doggie Doggs. The brand offers dog bowls, dog toys, pet apparel and other accessories.

“If my dogs ain’t fresh, I ain’t fresh,” the 51-year-old rapper said in a press release. “These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a top dog, ya dig?”

The pet accessories are available exclusively on the new brand’s official website and Amazon store. The products range from $14.99 to $99.99.

“Snoop Dogg was, without a question, the most fitting and amazing partner we could think of in the dog and pet space,” Little Earth Productions co-founder Rob Brandegee said. “Snoop’s personality and authenticity are undeniably evident in our creative pet product offerings.”

He added, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to share the new Snoop Doggie Doggs brand with you ahead of the holidays – it’s the perfect holiday gift for pet owners this season. Talk about a holiday treat.”

Snoop Dogg debuted his pet accessories a few months after releasing his own breakfast food. The Death Row Records owner teamed with Master P to launch the Mama Snoop brand, which features oatmeal, pancake mix and more.