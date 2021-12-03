Snoop Dogg’s Virtual Neighbor Paid Over $450,000 For Snoopverse NFT

Someone spent over $450,000 on an NFT to become Snoop Dogg’s virtual neighbor in an Ethereum-based metaverse game called ‘The Sandbox.’

An NFT collector paid over $450,000 to be Snoop Dogg’s virtual neighbor.

Earlier this year, the Doggfather teamed up with a cryptocurrency metaverse game called The Sandbox to create his own Snoopverse. The legendary rapper recreated his mansion inside the game, giving fans a chance to become his virtual neighbors.

A user named P-Ape purchased one of the three estates offered in the Snoopverse LAND sale, obtaining a spot next to Snoop Dogg’s virtual property. P-Ape spent 70,903.8222 SAND, which is equivalent to $458,038 in the Ethereum-based game’s native tokens, to own the NFT.

Snoop Dogg reacted to the hefty price paid by his new neighbor on Twitter.

“Won’t u be my neighbor,” he wrote alongside the staring eyes emoji.

👀 Won’t u be my neighbor. https://t.co/A3JdUrDEkj — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 3, 2021

Fans don’t have to break the bank to enjoy the Snoopverse though. Cheaper NFTs are also available as part of The Sandbox’s collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

“I’m always on the lookout for new ways of connecting with fans and what we’ve created in The Sandbox is the future of virtual hangouts, NFT drops and exclusive concerts,” Snoop Dogg said in September. “We’ll have a fresh set of Dogg style NFTs that players can integrate into the game experiences to take this online experience to the next level for sure.”

Explore the Snoopverse here.