Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Lands Reality TV Show Alongside Her Parents

Step into the world of Snoop Dogg’s family as they share their experiences and offer guidance to their daughter Cori Broadus in their reality TV series.

Snoop Dogg and his family are giving the world an inside look at the next chapter of their lives via the new reality TV series focusing on the West Coast hitmaker’s daughter Cori “Princess” Broadus.

In a video Broadus shared in an Instagram post on Thursday (October 17), Snoop spoke about the series during his recent interview with NBC News. The show delves into Cori’s experiences as a young woman navigating love, relationships, and adulthood with the guidance of her supportive parents, Snoop and his wife, Shante Broadus. Reflecting on the show’s concept, Snoop Dogg explained that now that Cori is of age, it felt natural to create a series showcasing her journey.

“We wanted to put a show together based off of her and the things that she’s going through and how she’s handling it,” Snoop Dogg said in the clip.

He added that viewers will see how Broadus faces challenges independently, despite the assumption that having successful parents means life’s problems are easily solved.

“Such a beautiful show because you see a young woman go through things in life with the support of her father and her mother, but she has to go through ’em on her own,” Snoop said. “And people think sometimes because you’re successful, that magically you can make problems disappear. You can just pay for things to go away, but you get a chance to see that life is life and life be life in.”

In the caption of the post Cori Broadus shared, she confirmed how spot-on her dad’s description of the show was while also reflecting on the timing of its release, considering the recent events that occurred in her life.

“I can’t believe I have my own tv show,” Cori Broadus exclaimed. “My dad hit it on the nose when he said life be lifeing! Honestly can’t wait for you guys to see the crazy year I had.. tune into Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne’s Story this winter on E!”

Earlier this year in January, Cori Broadus suffered a severe stroke, which caused her to be hospitalized. She was released within days of the health scare and has since been on the road to recovery. The new project offers a window into the Broadus family dynamic, especially the relationship between Snoop, Shante and Cori Broadus as she transitions into adulthood. Snoop Dogg, a father of four, has always been vocal about his love and support for his children, which include sons Corde and Cordell and another daughter Elleven​.

Check out Cori’s post above.