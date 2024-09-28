Snoop Dogg’s Heartwarming Connection To Michael Bublé’s Daughter Stuns Singer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Michael Bublé was shocked to learn the surprising connection his six-year-old daughter had to West Coast rap icon Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg may be a West Coast rap icon, but thanks to his lovable personality and unique charisma, the Doggfather has fans of all ages and from all walks of life across the globe, including the six-year-old daughter of singer Michael Bublé.

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Bublé, currently coaching contestants on The Voice alongside the Death Row Records boss, recalled how he learned his little girl was a Snoop fan.

“So before I left for ‘The Voice,’ she goes, ‘Poppy, are you going to sing with Snoop?’” Bublé was stunned and asked his daughter how she knew the rapper.

“She goes, “Alexa, play Snoop Dogg ‘Affirmasons,’ because she can’t say ‘Affirmations.’”

As the upbeat music came on, his daughter began to repeat the songs’ positive and motivational messages.

“It turns out her kindergarten teacher, Miss Pasile, every morning hugs all the kids,” Bublé explained. “And then they sit down and they play Snoop Dogg ‘Affirmations.’”

When they met for the first time, Michael Bublé showed Snoop Dogg the video his daughter made for him. “It really moved him. He’s a beautiful soul,” Bublé shared. “He said, ‘You’re telling me in Vancouver that those kindergartners listen to Uncle Snoop every day?’”

Bublé also shared a heartwarming video of his daughter and Snoop Dogg singing the “Affirmation Song” together.

The song appears on the Doggyland YouTube channel, a 3D animated series co-created by Snoop Dogg. Launched in 2022, the series is aimed at preschoolers and focuses on teaching positive messages, such as inclusion, kindness, and self-esteem. Snoop Dogg voices Bow Wizzle, a mentor figure to a group of young pups, who leads them through lessons on topics including teamwork, friendship, and emotional well-being.