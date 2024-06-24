Snoop Dogg’s Hilarious Steeplechase Commentary Leaves Viewers In Stitches 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg’s unique coverage of the men’s steeplechase at the Olympic Track and Field Trials is going viral.

Snoop Dogg is gearing up to cover the 2024 Olympics next month, but he’s getting a head start, reporting live from the Olympic Track and Field Trials.

The Death Row Records boss is headed to Paris next month as a special correspondent for NBC and Peacock after his coverage of the 2000 Olympics with Kevin Hart provided some memorable moments.

On Sunday (June 23), Snoop Dogg reported live from the Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field, Oregon. While the men’s 100-meter final was the main event, Snoop Dogg had all eyes on the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase after going viral with his unique commentary.

“What we bout to see right now,” Snoop Dogg said as the athletes began the race. “They bout to get to dipping, ripping, riding, slipping and hopefully not sliding.”

He added some hilarious sound effects as the runners jumped over the “tippy top” of the obstacles. “Oh, they coming behind him seven, eight deep like horses. I love it,” he added.

Social media users couldn’t get enough of Snoop’s amusing report, with many telling the network they got the right man for the job.

“I NEED Snoop Dogg to be the official #ParisOlympics steeplechase correspondent!” one person wrote. “Snoop would in fact be the person who could help me understand steeplechase,” added another.

Snoop Dogg Excited To Meet Crip-Walking Horse

Snoop Dogg will head off to Paris next month, where he’ll meet the “crip-walking” horse from his viral commentary from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. He told Jimmy Fallon how much he’s looking forward to seeing the horse in action during an appearance on The Tonight Show last month.

“I’m going to meet the horse in real life,” Snoop Dogg revealed. “He’s the returning champ. So I got to go meet him — you know what I’m saying? — and let him know I’m a big fan.”