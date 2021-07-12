Snoop Doppelganger Sparks Confusions on Internet

Popular podcaster Mat George seems to go need a refresher on his “DOGGYSTYLE.” Get your mind out the gutter … it is not what you think. Over the weekend, the She Rates Dogs co-host posted a picture on Twitter of his mom and a man that he thought was the West Coast icon, Snoop Doggy […]

Popular podcaster Mat George seems to go need a refresher on his “DOGGYSTYLE.”

Get your mind out the gutter … it is not what you think.

Over the weekend, the She Rates Dogs co-host posted a picture on Twitter of his mom and a man that he thought was the West Coast icon, Snoop Doggy Dogg.

The caption sweetly said, “I’ve been in LA for a year and haven’t seen a single celebrity. My mom comes for a weekend and meets Snoop Dogg”

I’ve been in LA for a year and haven’t seen a single celebrity. My mom comes for a weekend and meets Snoop Dogg pic.twitter.com/PeVGNK7XGu — Mat George (@matchu_chutrain) July 11, 2021

Immediately people started debating whether or not the man in the photo was an impersonator.

“There gotta be a Snoop variant alligator nearby somewhere check the bathrooms”

There gotta be a Snoop variant alligator nearby somewhere check the bathrooms https://t.co/pX51uvGzua — America is musty (@DragonflyJonez) July 12, 2021

“Who is Snoop Dogg in this pic?”

Who is Snoop Dogg in this pic? pic.twitter.com/2Bpf8iRycJ — FRANCÌS 🇺🇬 🎤 (@FrancisViza) July 12, 2021

“Snoop trending now reminded me of when a Snoop impersonator tried to trick me this weekend Nice try buddy ((We never FaceTimed. I’m not stupid lmaoo))”

Snoop trending now reminded me of when a Snoop impersonator tried to trick me this weekend 😂😂



Nice try buddy 😜✨



((We never FaceTimed. I’m not stupid lmaoo)) pic.twitter.com/bulCVJ0BHN — ✨💎Visurant💎✨ (@vizurantvis) July 12, 2021

But George, whose social media handle is @matchu_chutrain, was not trying to hear that at all. For him, this ain’t about saving face but making sure his mother’s feelings aren’t hurt.

“Can everyone stop saying it’s not Snoop Dogg. My mom’s gonna be heartbroken the next time she logs onto Twitter”

Can everyone stop saying it’s not Snoop Dogg. My mom’s gonna be heartbroken the next time she logs onto Twitter — Mat George (@matchu_chutrain) July 11, 2021

Many believe that this doppelganger is Eric Finch.

Finch is not only blessed to look like the 2019 BET Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award-winner, but he can command $2,000 per 15 minutes a booking. He is a SAG-AFTRA actor, who gets hired as the “Gin & Juice” rapper’s body double in several films. He is also thriving on social media himself, boasting 26K followers on Instagram.

