Social Media Reacts To Janet Jackson Trolling Omari Hardwick On His Birthday 

Janet Jackson’s choice of image for her Omari Hardwick birthday post caused “Now Janet” to trend as fans rushed to react to the subtle shade.

The Power actor turned 49 on Monday (Dec. 9), prompting his former co-star to share birthday wishes over social media. The legendary singer shared a sweet message alongside an image of the pair from the 2010 movie.

“Sending u so much LUV on your special day 😘😘😘, “ Janet Jackson tweeted, tagging Omari Hardwick.

Sending u so much LUV on your special day @OmariHardwick 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/hvttgvr5oq — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) January 10, 2023

However, her choice of image had “Now Janet” trending on Twitter after fans noticed the shot comes from one of the movie’s most unforgettable moments.

“Why she used that picture though 😭😂,” asked one fan, echoing the sentiments of many others in the replies.

Why she used that picture though 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/4b1M7CR8DN — 𝑀𝓎𝒱𝑒𝓇𝓎𝒪𝓌𝓃 ✍🏾 (@xclusivestories) January 10, 2023

“Janet this was the ONLY picture of you two 💀💀💀💀,’ another fan questioned, sharing a meme of Vice-President Kamala Harris laughing hysterically.

Janet this was the ONLY picture of you two 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/0ejUewkYGp — She’s gotta be Pampurrd 💅🏾 (@kai_wavey) January 10, 2023

The picture of a frosty-looking Janet Jackson sitting alongside Omari Hardwick is from the section of the movie where the singer’s character Jo confronts her husband Carl on his homosexuality.

“Are you gay?” this scene is probably the funniest thing I ever seen,” one fan wrote in the caption alongside a clip from the scene. “So you doing the bending?”

" are you gay?"

this scene is probably the funniest thing I ever seen

"so you doing the bending?" pic.twitter.com/vcUZzIJJaM — YoungAngel (@Heretostayhoee) January 10, 2023

“Now Janet…why you post this KNOWIN Twitter is childish😭😂,” one person wrote. “You sayin happy birthday and we tryna figuring Mr. James St. Patrick was gettin bent or doin the bendin.”

Now Janet…why you post this KNOWIN Twitter is childish😭😂 you sayin happy birthday and we tryna figuring Mr. James St. Patrick was gettin bent or doin the bendin. — Big MK🧜🏽‍♀️ (@MeanAssMick_) January 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Omari Hardwick celebrated his birthday over on Instagram with a heartfelt post. He thanked God and his “tribe” of family and friends while sharing a message of gratitude. Check out his post below and some more reactions to Janet’s post at the end of the page.