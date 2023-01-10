Social Media Reacts To Janet Jackson Trolling Omari Hardwick On His Birthday 

Janet Jackson became a social media trending topic after fans detected a little playful shade in her birthday post to her For Colored Girls co-star Omari Hardwick.
The Power actor turned 49 on Monday (Dec. 9), prompting his former co-star to share birthday wishes over social media. The legendary singer shared a sweet message alongside an image of the pair from the 2010 movie.
“Sending u so much LUV on your special day 😘😘😘, “ Janet Jackson tweeted, tagging Omari Hardwick.
However, her choice of image had “Now Janet” trending on Twitter after fans noticed the shot comes from one of the movie’s most unforgettable moments.
“Why she used that picture though 😭😂,” asked one fan, echoing the sentiments of many others in the replies.
“Janet this was the ONLY picture of you two 💀💀💀💀,’ another fan questioned, sharing a meme of Vice-President Kamala Harris laughing hysterically.
The picture of a frosty-looking Janet Jackson sitting alongside Omari Hardwick is from the section of the movie where the singer’s character Jo confronts her husband Carl on his homosexuality.
“Are you gay?” this scene is probably the funniest thing I ever seen,” one fan wrote in the caption alongside a clip from the scene. “So you doing the bending?”
“Now Janet…why you post this KNOWIN Twitter is childish😭😂,” one person wrote. “You sayin happy birthday and we tryna figuring Mr. James St. Patrick was gettin bent or doin the bendin.”
Meanwhile, Omari Hardwick celebrated his birthday over on Instagram with a heartfelt post. He thanked God and his “tribe” of family and friends while sharing a message of gratitude. Check out his post below and some more reactions to Janet’s post at the end of the page.