Solange Knowles Gushes Over Blue Ivy’s Performance: “Address Me As Blue’s Auntie Only” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Solange Knowles said don’t call her anything other than Blue Ivy’s auntie after watching her niece perform on Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour.

While Blue Ivy’s recent performances on mom Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour has half of the internet wanting to be her auntie, Solange Knowles actually has that privilege, and now wants to be known only in relation to her famous niece.

The proud auntie was in the audience to watch her niece perform alongside Beyoncé at Maryland’s FedEx Field for sold-out concerts on Saturday and Sunday. Blue Ivy has perfected her moves since hitting the road on the Renaissance tour in May, dancing with the confidence and ease of a pro.

Solange shared a video of Blue Ivy strutting herself to Bey’s “My Power.” The “Cranes in the Sky ”hitmaker wrote in the caption, “Address me as blue’s auntie only.” Check out the clip below.

Going forward, Solange Knowles only wants to be addressed as “Blue’s auntie” 😂💙 pic.twitter.com/kVVKT0nTbC — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) August 6, 2023

She also gushed over her sister Beyoncé, writing, “forever in awe.”

“Essa é miiiinha irmã, pessoal. Para sempre admirada.”



“Me chamem apenas de tia da Blue.”



— Solange ❤️pic.twitter.com/LrMV4bOG5j — BEYHIVE (@beyhivecombr) August 6, 2023

Solange wasn’t the only celebrity in the DMV to see the show. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff thanked the singer for a “fun date night.”

Meanwhile, the Obamas reportedly made a surprise reappearance at FedEx Field, five years after taking in Beyoncé’s 2018 On the Run II at the stadium.

Do you know how iconic and powerful one has to be to have vice president/former president, royalties and All the A list Stars traveling just to see you perform. @Beyonce is really that girl. #RENAISANCEWorldTour #Obama #kamalaharris pic.twitter.com/F3Y6K1pJ7l — BeySugar (@Bey_Sugarr) August 6, 2023

Sunday’s show (August 6), was plagued by severe weather, which delayed the show for around an hour. However, rather than shut the show down prematurely or leave concertgoers potentially stranded at the stadium, Beyoncé stumped up $100,000 to cover an additional hour of Metro service, ABC7 reports. The move allowed stations to remain open and paid for the costs of running more trains.