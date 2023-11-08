Ray J & Brandy’s Mother Addresses Recent Medical Scare

Sonja Norwood, the mother of Brandy and Ray J, recently became headline news following reports of a serious medical situation. She has now spoken out about being hospitalized.

TMZ reported that Sonja Norwood had to be rushed to a hospital. Norwood supposedly suffered complications from an in-home IV treatment. Ray J and other family members reportedly expressed concern at the time.

“I don’t usually address stories about myself, but I was quite surprised to wake up to a call from a long-time friend/publicist asking, ‘Sonja, are you in the hospital, and are you okay?’ ‘What? Where is that coming from?’ I asked,” Norwood wrote on Facebook.

She continued, “There was a TMZ story that I was not aware of. She sent the link, and when I looked at it, I frowned and said, ‘That was weeks ago.’ And, ‘They could have gotten my age right.’ Then the floodgates of concerns just took over my phone. I had no idea the responses would be so huge to the point I couldn’t address them one by one, so I felt the need to say something publicly.”

Brandy and Ray J’s longtime manager went on to clarify that physicians cleared her to return home from the medical facility. She also thanked her online supporters for their positive thoughts following the story breaking.

“Thank God I am not in the hospital. I’m doing great! I did have a negative reaction to an IV VITAMIN Therapy WEEKS AGO! It was not a big deal. I went to the hospital and got a big Grade A on my medical reports,” stated Sonja Norwood.

The A Family Business reality show co-star concluded, “It’s known that I seek medical attention if there could be a potential health issue at my age. That is about it! Nothing more or less! You guys are the best! Don’t be mad with TMZ.”