Soulja Boy Apologizes To J. Cole After Nicki Minaj Intervenes

Soulja Boy went on a social media tirade due to his misunderstanding of J. Cole’s thoughts on the “Crank That” rapper.

A conversation with Nicki Minaj stopped Soulja Boy from attacking J. Cole on social media. Soulja Boy issued an apology less than an hour after harshly criticizing the Dreamville co-founder on Monday (November 6).

“Nicki just told me I took what he said wrong,” the outspoken rapper wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “And that he was showing love. So I’m gonna let it go. My bad y’all I really thought dude was hating on me.”

He added, “My bad dawg. @JColeNC sorry for the confusion. keep doing your s### we from two different worlds. I stand on what I stand on, it’s hard coming from where I did man. I dealt with a lot of hate my whole career so it was just messed to think it would come from you.”

Soulja Boy was upset over comments made by J. Cole on Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place Podcast. The “Crank That” creator mistakenly thought J. Cole dissed him. In actuality, J. Cole recalled how he was initially resistant to artists such as Soulja Boy before developing an appreciation for them. Soulja Boy apparently missed the full context of the story and assumed he got insulted, resulting in a multi-day tirade on social media.

“You a b#### @JColeNC f### you and ya fans,” he wrote on Monday. “N##### will slap the s### out you, f### your opinion dirty stank dreads having ass b#### @JColeNC. P#### n#### I wrote and produced a #1 record at 17 in 2006 drake just gave you your first #1 this year sit the f### down n#### u not all that @JColeNC u don’t got a #1 solo record I do.”

He continued, “F### clout. F### fame. F### streams. Don’t want me replying to s### don’t speak on me @JColeNC you a b#### and it’s stamped keep my name out your mouth. I’m not one of them. I don’t care what you was trying to say.”

Soulja Boy realized his anger was misguided thanks to his chat with Nicki Minaj. The two talked on Instagram Live, clearing up his confusion over J. Cole’s remarks.

