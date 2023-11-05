Soulja Boy Goes At J. Cole, But Rethinks His Stance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy got triggered by something J. Cole did today, but it reminded him of a bad time with Snoop Dogg yesteryear.

Soulja Boy is a mess sometimes. Clearly he is a genius in some way or another, but he goes off so fast. At 33, he’s a young OG that a lot of people see as a legend in both technology and music. We showed him a lot of love in the past and recently interviewed him backstage at a show.

Cole World did a small interview that has been chopped to bits online by scavengers. In the interview, he talks a bit about SB. J. Cole didn’t mean no harm, but that did not matter to Soulja Boy, who went off over a very small comment. I don’t know if you can hear what he says exactly, but he seemed to suggest that he was not sure where he fit in as the younger rapper gained traction with his brand of Hip-Hop. They both came out around 2007, 2008 and, as you know, are very different.

Cole is just talking about his experience and even calls SB’s first song “classic,” so he was clear that it was not disrespect. That did not stop the “going off” of Big Soulja.

After some time, I think Soulja Boy had time to think about it. He offers so more contemplative thoughts on it in this second video. He defers to Snoop, when he said the young boy was trash. That would scar just about anybody.

God bless!

By the way, I found the full interview: